Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 77,398 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 987,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66. The stock has a market cap of $357.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

