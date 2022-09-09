Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $85,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.28. 12,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.83 and a 200 day moving average of $484.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

