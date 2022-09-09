Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 116,680 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,680 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Baker Hughes worth $64,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 50.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 240,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 521.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 89,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE BKR traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 200,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

