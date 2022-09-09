Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 71,684 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $222,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $5,362,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 347,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

