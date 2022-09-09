Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,678 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $68,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 135.9% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

