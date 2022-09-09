Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $3.91 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc cloud-based waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Its software platform equips businesses, cities, and haulers with tools to enhance operations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

