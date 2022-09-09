Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $14,563.54 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $14,563.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

