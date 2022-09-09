Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.74 and last traded at 1.74. 7,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 3,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.85.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

