RVB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. CareTrust REIT accounts for about 1.5% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,224. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

