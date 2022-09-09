RVB Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

RVB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

