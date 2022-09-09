RVB Capital Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Regency Centers makes up 2.9% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,885. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

