RVB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 4.2% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,949. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

