Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 5.4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.45. 5,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 225,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.53%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Amundi increased its stake in Ryerson by 620.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 377.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.