Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $630,241.80 and approximately $772.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.35 or 0.08040399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00181495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00286802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00733534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00627871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,459,033 coins and its circulating supply is 40,341,721 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

