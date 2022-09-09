Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 690232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sable Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 30.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

