Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $195.02 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.36 or 0.00048304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $195.02 million and $135,612.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00148552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00254179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

