SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $16,851.66 and $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,295,090 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain.The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.