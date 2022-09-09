Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €102.62 ($104.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.83. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

