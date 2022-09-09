Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.00.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of SAFRY opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

