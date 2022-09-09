Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,423. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Samsara by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Samsara by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 51,676.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 263,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.