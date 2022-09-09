Sands Capital Management LLC Has $156.07 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Chegg worth $156,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $18,263,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Chegg Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

