Sands Capital Management LLC Has $27.86 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Samsara worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara Price Performance

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 4,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,594. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

