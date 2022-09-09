Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,874 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 3.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,523,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.07. 12,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.35, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

