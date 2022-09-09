Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 187,014 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,014 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,030,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.95 on Friday, reaching $263.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,408. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day moving average of $321.13.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

