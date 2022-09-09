Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 3,393,647 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,393,647 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $442,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. 258,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,759,670. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $446.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

