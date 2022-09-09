Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.