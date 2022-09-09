Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 766,808 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 766,808 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 6.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Visa worth $2,755,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The firm has a market cap of $383.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average of $208.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

