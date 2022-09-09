Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 77,166 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,166 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Lam Research worth $705,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

