Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.26

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 126545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDVKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.