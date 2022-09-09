Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €146.12 ($149.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €147.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

