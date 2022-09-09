Sanshu Inu Price Down 11.9% This Week (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance.

Sanshu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

