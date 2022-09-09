Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.77

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.77 and traded as high as C$34.05. Saputo shares last traded at C$33.84, with a volume of 457,358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

Saputo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,031.34. Insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426 in the last quarter.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

