Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Clovis Oncology accounts for about 0.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Stock Down 2.7 %

CLVS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

