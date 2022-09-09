Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $6.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 87,845 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STSA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.