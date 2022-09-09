Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $6.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 87,845 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STSA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

