Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,634,766 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of £43.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider Dale Ferguson purchased 900,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($21,749.64). In other news, insider James Gerald Leahy bought 215,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). Also, insider Dale Ferguson bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,749.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,370,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,778.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

