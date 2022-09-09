Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 405.00 to 280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

