Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617,074 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 314,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,024. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.