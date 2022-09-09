Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $9,631,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 201.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 365,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its stake in Schrödinger by 45.4% during the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 593,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $28.39 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

