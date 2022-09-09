Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 392,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,527. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.