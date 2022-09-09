Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.43

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.43 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.77). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.95), with a volume of 10,884 shares.

Science Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00.

About Science Group

(Get Rating)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.