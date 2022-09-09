Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.43

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.43 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.77). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($4.95), with a volume of 10,884 shares.
Science Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00.
About Science Group
Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.
Further Reading
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.