Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

