Scotiabank Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.88. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.