Scotiabank Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.88. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

