scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells $146,953.44 in Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SCPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

