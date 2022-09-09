Scry.info (DDD) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $389,427.86 and $45,046.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

