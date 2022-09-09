Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Aufman Associates Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 8.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 18,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,932. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

