SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,111. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,131.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.