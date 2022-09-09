Sempra Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Sempra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.