Sempra Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.
Sempra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.