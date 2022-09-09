SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Insider Acquires A$40,200.35 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Rating) insider Gerard McMahon purchased 22,496 shares of SHAPE Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$40,200.35 ($28,112.13).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. The company serves hospitality, healthcare, education, and retail sectors, as well as commercial customers. SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

