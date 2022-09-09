Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.20. 4,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,640,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 690.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.