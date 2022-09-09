Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Shriro Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.
Shriro Company Profile
