Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

